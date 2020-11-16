Celebrate fall with realme; Night Life Contest ft. 7 Pro 64 MP Nighscape Camera & Daraz 11 11 Exclusive flash sale is live now!

The Biggest year end sale with the craziest discount offers, Daraz 11 11 is live now till 17th November, so is realme official store on Daraz which is offering flash sale offers on it’s recently launched smart AIoT products

Audio – Buds Air Pro – Rs. 11,499 only

Wearables – Watch S – Rs. 12,499 only

Home – Smart Cam 360 – Rs. 5,699 only

Lifestyle – Sonic Electric Toothbrush – Rs. 1,999 only

For the first time realme has launched its smart home & smart lifestyle products from category N thus thriving confidently to be the Top Tech Brand. The recently launched products extend realme’s smart AIoT ecosystem along with the launch of long awaited realme 7 series with realme 7Pro.

As the pioneer of 64MP cameras, realme continues to push the limits of images. realme has kicked off its Night Life Contest endorsing the 64 MP Ultra Nighscape camera of realme 7 Pro launched this month. realme 7 Pro is now available for Pre Order on Daraz for 51,999 only with free realme Buds 2.

realme 7 pro holds the core of the 2nd generation 64MP quad-camera system, it’s a new Sony IMX682 sensor with improved pixel performance, Sony IMX682 has an incredible light-sensing ability, 1/1.73″ super large size sensor, 64MP super high pixels that supports Quad Bayer and pixel size up to 1.6μm. Even a little bit of light can produce super bright images. In addition to the upgraded sensor, the primary camera is composed of a 6P Lens and f/1.8 large aperture, which can support up to 10x zoom, thanks to the extremely high resolution. Not only hardware but software have also been optimized with a new multi-frame algorithm, based on IMX682, which enables the camera to shoot the clearest details in 64MP Mode.

Nightscape Mode was first introduced on realme 3 Pro back in 2019, with our continuous optimization based on users’ feedback, It is now Pro Nightscape Mode on realme 7 Pro, it integrates with multi-frame algorithm and also enables you to adjust parameters that allows capturing the clearest moment in low light without noise and blur effects.

reealme users always expect something more from this “Dare to Leap” brand, hence we are introducing 3 night filters for the first time on realme smartphones. Cyberpunk with purple and blue, Flamingo with red and grey and Modern Gold with black and gold. Just one tap, and you can easily shoot styled city night-scape photos. Amazing new Night Filters of realme7Pro has captured stunning nightscapes do check out on @shotonrealme_pakistan on Instagram. Its 64MP AI Quad Camera lets you capture the night life all around you. To participate in #realmeNightLifeContest and get a chance to win realme 7 Pro to take your night photography to the next level with the revolutionary night filters. The rules are:

1. Post your nightscape pictures taken by #realmeSmartphones

2. keep the watermark on

3. Use #realmeNightLife

4. Follow and tag @shotonrealme_pakistan

#65WChargingEvolution #realme#DareToLeap