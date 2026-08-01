To mark the National Independence Day, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s leading telecom and ICT services provider in Pakistan, has launched the PTCL Flash Fiber Azaadi Offer 2026. Designed exclusively for new PTCL Flash Fiber customers, the offer combines high-speed fiber broadband, premium entertainment through SHOQ TV, featuring a Google Certified Android TV Box, live TV, on-demand content, and access to popular streaming applications, along with value-added services in a single package.

Celebrate Independence Day with PTCL Flash Fiber Azaadi Offer 2026

Available for a limited time across all PTCL Flash Fiber coverage areas, the package is priced at PKR 4,999 (inclusive of tax) and delivers a complete digital lifestyle experience at exceptional value.

What’s Included?

With the PTCL Flash Fiber Azaadi Offer 2026, customers will receive:

100 Mbps PTCL Flash Fiber broadband for first 6 months

75Mbps speed after 6 months

FREE SHOQ TV Box (worth PKR 15,000)

(worth PKR 15,000) Monthly SHOQ TV service charges included

Hospitalization Insurance

500 all-network minutes

Whether you’re working, learning, gaming, or streaming your favourite content, the Azaadi Offer has everything you need in one subscription.

Customers can subscribe through any of the following channels:

UPTCL App

PTCL WhatsApp (+92 33 1218 1218)

PTCL Helpline by dialing 1218

PTCL Customer Service Centres

Bringing Pakistan Closer to the Future

PTCL remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that create lasting value for its customers. By continuing to expand its Flash Fiber footprint and digital services portfolio, the company is enabling more households across Pakistan to benefit from reliable, future-ready connectivity and renowned digital experiences.

See Also: PTCL Moves to Acquire Another Company, Approves Binding Offer