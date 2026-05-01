Celebrating 20 years of Google Translate: Fun facts, tips and new features to try

Twenty years ago, Google Translate began with a mission to help people understand one another. What started as an experiment is now a global bridge, turning the science of language into the magic of human connection for over a billion people.

To celebrate two decades of progress, here are 20 facts about how Translate is shaping the way the world communicates with a special lens on Pakistan :

Master Your Accent: New AI-powered pronunciation practice helps users in Pakistan improve English speaking skills for education, jobs, and interviews. AI From Day One: Translate evolved from statistical models to advanced AI, now widely used by students and professionals across Pakistan. Global Reach: Nearly 250 languages are supported globally, including Urdu and other South Asian languages relevant to Pakistan’s linguistic landscape. A Billion Strong: Over 1 billion users turn to Google for translation help every single month. A Trillion Words: Every month, Google translates 1 trillion words—enough text to keep someone reading out loud for 12,000 years. Personal Translator: Using your headphones, “Live Translate” preserves the speaker’s original tone while providing real-time audio translation. Fluid Conversations: Powered by Gemini, Google’s latest audio-to-audio models enable natural, real-time dialogue that tracks context and nuance. Meaningful Connections: Over a third of Live Translate sessions last longer than five minutes, facilitating deep cultural exchanges and interviews. Cultural Access: From half-time shows to national addresses, language is no longer a barrier to joining global live events. Slang Savvy: Gemini models have mastered the “untranslatable,” capturing tricky idioms, local slang, and subtle regional context. The Ultimate Tutor: About one-third of mobile users use Translate as a learning tool, utilizing AI-powered goals to track their language progress. Confidence Builder: Nearly half of Google’s “Practice” feature users focus specifically on interactive speaking scenarios to build real-world confidence. Offline Access: Offline translation is widely used in remote areas of Pakistan and during travel with limited internet access. Visual Menus: Lens has turned the camera into a travel essential, instantly overlaying translations on menus and street signs. Circle to Translate: Translation is now one of the top use cases for Circle to Search on Android, from social lyrics to beauty routines. Surprising Pairs: While English–Spanish leads globally, English–Urdu remains one of the most used translation pairs in Pakistan. Decoding Gen Alpha: Parents are increasingly using AI Mode in Search to translate trending slang like “clock it” and “mogging.” Emoji Translator: Users are now asking AI to “translate” prose into emojis, turning standard text into a playful, visual language. Inclusive Tech: Search interest in American Sign Language (ASL) translations has hit an all-time high over the last five years. Gratitude is Universal: After 20 years, the most translated phrase remains the same: “Thank you.”

Two decades later, Translate’s mission remains unchanged: removing barriers so the world can understand, and be understood by, everyone.