Cellphone Imports Surge to $1.31bn in 8 Months of FY21

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country’s cellphone imports increased by 51.5 per cent to $1.311 billion in the first 8 months of FY21 as compared to $865m in the same period last year.

An official in a cellphone company said that the mobile phone market is now unbeatable with burgeoning demand in the price range of Rs10,000-40,000 in which many companies are competing with one another.

He also revealed that most of the consumers are buying the Rs10,000-25,000 range smartphones. The demand has also increased during the COVID-19 pandemic when online education has gained momentum. Also, the massive demand for food items through online facilities has played a significant role in the smartphone surge.

The official said Korean and Chinese manufacturers have been presenting one to two new cellphones every one to two months in the range of Rs15,000-25,000 with 2/3 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage options which have provided a big relief to people who cannot afford costly cellphones with prices starting from Rs 50,000.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority website, the number of cellphone subscribers increased to 178 million in January from 168m in July 2020.

Source: Dawn News