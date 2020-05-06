Cellular Mobile Operators’ Issues to be Resolved: Federal Minister for IT

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the issues of cellular mobile operators will be resolved. The Federal Minister for IT was talking to CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim who called on him in his office on Wednesday.

Cellular Mobile Operators’ issues to be Resolved: Federal Minister for IT

Syed Amin Ul Haque welcomed the CEO Jazz in his office, and matters related to telecommunication, digitalization, spectrum allocation and broadband were discussed during the meeting.

Recommended Reading: Mobile Operators: The Centerpiece in Digital Revolution

CEO Jazz said that consumers will get benefit by ending withholding tax. The Federal Minister for IT ensured the resolving of the issues of mobile operators.

Donation by Jazz towards Corona relief fund was also discussed during the meeting. The Federal Minister for IT lauded Jazz for this step and said that its benefits must reach to the public.

Meanwhile, Executive Director National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali also met with Federal Minister for IT and briefed him about the working and functioning of NITB.

Check Also: Govt Constitutes A Committee to Address the Issues of Cellular Mobile Operators