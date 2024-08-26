Cellular Services Remain Unavailable in Major Cities on Chelum

The Sindh government has announced that cellular services will remain unavailable in all major cities of the province, on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said that mobile phone services will be suspended in key cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) also confirmed that mobile phone services will be unavailable in Karachi and other major cities of Sindh in line with the directives from the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

“It is to inform the general public that on the directions of the Ministry of Interior Government of Pakistan voice and data service will remain suspended in Karachi and interior Sindh including Khairpur, Hyderabad Larkana, Sukkur, and Shikarpur on 26 August 2024 with immediate effect,” Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.

These measures are being taken to maintain law and order during the Chehlum. The law enforcement forces will remain on high alert, with aerial monitoring of mourning processions also planned.

In addition, the Sindh government also announced a public holiday for all schools across the province. The government also imposed a ban on pillion riding as part of the security measures.

