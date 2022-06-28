CEO Benjamin Jiang Posts 180W Thunder Charge Teaser

The CEO Benjamin Jiang of Infinix has posted a teaser video of 10secs. It is called the “Thunder Charge” as based on the onscreen label. The teaser video is a 10sec video but it show the battery indicator came close to the full percentage.

Infinix since last year has been working on the battery tech and have taken the charging rate even higher. Last year the company’s 160W charging tech charged a 4,000 mAh battery in just 10 minutes; but the company never really released a device with the 160W charger.

The company launched Infinix Note 12 VIP with 120W charging tech which gave a 0-100% full charge to the 4,500 mAh battery in just 17 minutes.

The different specs of the device are it will have a huge AMOLED display of 6.7-inch to give a silky-smooth content viewing experience and reflecting true colors. It has a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with an octa core processor MediaTek Helio G96. The Infinix NOTE 12 is a powerhouse for all kinds of users be it avid gamers, working professionals, content creators and on the go users as well.

Now the mystery is how fast is the “Thunder Charge”? It is not yet known nor has the company given any information about it. Soon more info and more teasers and leaks will be around to solve the mystery of the posted video. So stay tuned.

Also Read: Seventeen minutes on charge, all day on the go; Infinix NOTE 12 VIP!