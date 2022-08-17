The CEO of Tesla to take hold of ‘TWITTER’ real soon

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk’s attorneys scored a partial victory this week in their Delaware Court of Chancery Standoff with Twitter, filing a motion asking information from 22 Twitter workers, or “custodians,” in addition to 41 individuals on whom both parties had previously agreed to provide data. Judge Kathaleen McCormick issued her decision on the matter Monday afternoon, stating that Twitter must “collect, examine, and submit records” from only one of the persons named: Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s former head of consumer product.

Advertisement

“We look forward to evaluating Beykpour’s communications and will continue to seek information and witnesses until the complete truth is revealed,” said Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro.

Twitter and Musk’s attorneys did not immediately reply to demands for comment. Musk is the world’s richest person.

Beykpour, who departed Twitter after the social media giant agreed to be purchased by Musk in April, was characterised as one of the employees “most directly involved with” estimating the number of spam accounts in Musk’s court filings.

As the two sides prepare for an Oct. 17 trial in Wilmington, lawyers for Twitter and Musk have filed a flurry of subpoenas to banks, investors, and attorneys involved in the deal.

Twitter alleges that Musk, the world’s richest person and CEO of Tesla Inc., is leveraging worries about spam and bot accounts to back out of the deal. Musk claims the corporation has failed to establish that spam bots represent for fewer than 5% of its active users, as it has indicated in regulatory filings.