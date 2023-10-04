Pakistani singing sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has once again captured the internet’s attention with the release of his highly anticipated anthem for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

The renowned artist celebrated for his distinctive and enchanting songs, took to his social media platforms to offer a glimpse of his latest creation. The music featured in the video carries a distinct Indian influence, readily recognizable to many.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Sets the Stage on Fire with His ICC World Cup 2023 Anthem

In the video, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan himself takes centre stage, joyously dancing while chanting the lyrics, “Jeeteingay bai jeeteingay,” signifying confidence in the Pakistani team’s victory at the World Cup.

As the song unfolds, it shifts its focus to Pakistan’s impending match against Australia, echoing the sentiment, “InshAllah Jeeteingay” (With Allah’s grace, we shall emerge victorious).

The video not only pays homage to the spirit of cricket but also instils a deep sense of national pride. The music seamlessly blends cultural elements from both India and Pakistan, creating a harmonious fusion.

This video swiftly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from individuals around the world.

While many commended the artist’s unwavering support for the national team and praised his creative endeavour, others held diverse opinions about his music.

Some even playfully teased him about his stage name, a tribute to the legendary qawwali maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan initially gained prominence when he lent his vocals to the anthem for the eighth instalment of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8). His performance garnered mixed reactions from Pakistani music enthusiasts, with some lauding his talent and others indulging in light-hearted banter about his stage name, honouring the legendary qawwali maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

ICC World Cup 2023 will begin tomorrow in India.