Chahat Fateh’s Bado Badi Removed From YouTube: Here’s why?

The self-proclaimed singer Kashif Rana, aka Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, has taken a blow after his popular hit ‘Bado Badi’ was removed from YouTube. It was removed because of the copyright claims, as the original song was sung by the legendary singer Noor Jahan. ‘Bado Badi’ by Chahat instantly became a hit, with around 28 million views on YouTube before it was removed. However, the song is still trending on other social media platforms, like TikTok, Instagram, etc.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan gained immense popularity on social media for his strange and funny hits, including ‘Bado Badi,’ which also appeared in the trending section. Moreover, content creators have also made numerous memes out of it that have gone viral in the last month or so.

The popular Punjabi song ‘Akh Lari Bado Badi,’ was sung originally by Noor Jehan for the 1973 Pakistani film ‘Banarasi Thug.’ Despite amassing millions of views and gaining widespread fame, the fate of the song remains uncertain due to copyright claims. The video of the song featured a young model who is said to be Chahat’s friend along with the singer himself.

