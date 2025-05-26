Chairman IT Committee Furious Over PTCL CEO Hatem Bamatraf, Here’s Why!

Tensions ran high during the recent meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT as members expressed anger over the absence of PTCL CEO Hatem Bamatraf. The committee convened to discuss the controversial sale of PTCL’s properties worth billions, but the CEO failed to attend.

Chairman of the Committee, Syed Aminul Haque, strongly criticized the repeated non-attendance. “The CEO has never attended a single meeting. This is a disgrace to the committee,” he said. Other members echoed the sentiment, with MNA Zulfiqar Bhatti demanding that the CEO be called during the ongoing session.

The committee secretary suggested verifying whether the CEO was even in the country. Officials later informed the committee that he was attending a meeting at the UAE Embassy.

Chairman Haque called the timing inappropriate. “It’s not a good practice to schedule a UAE Embassy meeting on the day of a parliamentary session,” he said. He added that members had traveled from far-flung areas to participate, and those unable to attend were still present online.

The committee raised serious questions about how PTCL is selling off its valuable properties and demanded transparency. In response to these concerns, the committee decided to summon officials from the Ministry of Law to the next meeting.

The absence of PTCL’s top leadership during such a crucial discussion has deepened the committee’s concerns, and calls for accountability are expected to intensify in the coming days.