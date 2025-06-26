Chairman PTA Visits Telenor Headquarters in Norway to Explore Future-Ready Telecom Advancements

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, undertook an official visit to the headquarters of Telenor Group in Norway on the sidelines of the UN Internet Governance Forum, as part of efforts to foster international collaboration in digital transformation and telecom sector advancement.

The visit included a high-level meeting with the Chief Financial Officer of Telenor Group, and a meeting with Group Head of External Relations, People and Strategy focused on telecommunications sector’s role in building secure, digital national critical infrastructure. This was followed by an immersive demonstration of 5G and AI use cases, showcasing cutting-edge applications in healthcare, mobility, and smart city solutions, underscoring the transformative potential of next-generation digital technologies in accelerating socio-economic development.

The Chairman engaged in a dedicated session on spectrum allocation best practices in Nordic countries, gaining valuable insights into efficient spectrum management models and sustainable policy frameworks.

The visit reaffirms PTA’s commitment to fostering international collaboration and aligning Pakistan’s regulatory ecosystem with global standards. By engaging with key industry leaders, including Telenor’s senior management, the PTA aims to strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, enhance innovation, and ensure secure, high-quality telecommunications services for the public.

