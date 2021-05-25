From The 64MP Adventurer to The 5G Pioneer, these two models continue Xiaomi’s commitment to providing the latest smartphone advancements to all and redefining the mid-range king in the industry.

Challenge your Boundaries with Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 5G: Delivering an accessible 5G model for all

5G is the name of the game. With this new model, Xiaomi delivers one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the business, while refusing to cut any corners. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 with its 7nm manufacturing node, Dual 5G SIM supported system and integrated modem provides flagship-level power-efficiency.

Featuring a captivating and immersive 90Hz 6.5” AdaptiveSync DotDisplay, Redmi Note 10 5G is capable of adjusting to content automatically – from streaming video at 30Hz* or 60Hz to scrolling social media feeds or gaming at up to 90Hz – it guarantees a smooth experience and optimum battery usage.

Redmi Note 10 5G sports a solid camera system with 48MP main camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor which let you snap good photos with ease. Moreover, its 5,000mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging support making it an ideal companion for daily usage. Redmi Note 10 5G comes in four captivating colors: Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue and Aurora Green.

Redmi Note 10 5G comes in two variants – 4GB+128GB starting at PKR 33,999 and 6GB+128GB starting at PKR 35,999.

All will be available for purchase via Xiaomi’s official sales channels (Daraz, MiStore.pk, AirKart, Tech Sirat, Smart Link, AirLink)

Redmi Note 10S: Continuing to reinvent the mid-range smartphone experience

Both providing optimal viewing experiences, Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a 6.43” AMOLED DotDisplay. As with the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the device touts a seamless redesign and updates including an Arc side fingerprint sensor, 33W fast charging, a 360-degree light sensor setup and immersive dual speakers. Redmi Note 10S comes in three classic colors: Onxy Gray, Pebble White and Ocean Blue.

Redmi Note 10S is ready to capture all life’s moments with their quad camera setups featuring 8MP ultra-wide angle camera for group shots, 2MP macro camera for close-ups and a 2MP depth sensor for supporting portraits. The 64MP Redmi Note 10S main camera marks a tremendous improvement from the previous generation and even smashes some flagships in terms of pixels. The device is equipped with Pro time-lapse capabilities, this marks an addition to the previous slow motion, night mode and regular time-lapse features.

Featuring the powerful MediaTek Helio G95, Redmi Note 10S challenges with faster gaming, improved performance and GPU, clocking speeds of up to 900MHz.

Redmi Note 10S comes in two variants – 6GB+128GB starting at PKR 37,999 and 8GB+128GB at 39,999. All will be available for purchase via Xiaomi’s official sales channels (Daraz, MiStore.pk, AirKart, Tech Sirat, Smart Link, AirLink)

