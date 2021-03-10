Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced it is expanding its lineup of mid-range smartphone devices to include Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10. From The 108MP Voyager to The AMOLED Explorer, these two smartphones continue Xiaomi’s commitment to providing the latest smartphone advancements to all and redefining the mid-range king in the industry.

Redmi Note Series Launched in Pakistan, Starting at PKR 31,999

Redmi Note 10 Pro: 108MP and 120Hz AMOLED first ever come to Redmi Note Series

Redmi Note 10 Pro ups the ante as one of the highest resolution cameras for smartphones, making it the mid-range king in mobile photography. The phone’s 108MP sensor with 9-in-1 binning technology and Dual native ISO combine to capture the finest details, provide a higher dynamic range and offer an array of photo editing possibilities. Thanks to the Night mode 2.0 powered by RAW multi-frame algorithm, users can capture stunning visuals even in low-light settings.

Redmi Note 10 Pro will offer both pro and tele macro time-lapse video shooting. Other new additions in Redmi Note include Photo Clones, Video Clones, Dual Video and Long exposure modes for extra fun photo or video sharing on your favorite social media apps.

Following a seamless redesign, including an Arc side fingerprint sensor and a 6.67” 120Hz AMOLED Dot Display, the device grants an all-around smooth user experience. Available in three head-turning colors – Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue and Gradient Bronze – Redmi Note 10 Pro is as elegant as it is durable, with its Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on the front protecting from unsightly scuffs and scratches.

On the performance end, Redmi Note 10 Pro truly packs a punch with one of the most powerful 4G processors on the market, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™️ 732G. Ideal for gamers and streamers alike, the device’s high performance and low power consumption model, paired with an immersive sound system featuring dual speakers, provides an optimal on-the-go viewing experience. Thanks to the 5,020mAh (typ) battery and advanced 33W fast charging, users’ time spent powering up will be kept to a minimum.

Redmi Note 10: Continuing to reinvent the mid-range smartphone experience

Providing optimal viewing experiences, Redmi Note 10 is equipped with a 6.43” AMOLED Dot Display. As with the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the device touts a seamless redesign and updates including an Arc side fingerprint sensor, 33W fast charging, a 360-degree light sensor setup and immersive dual speakers. Redmi Note 10 comes in three classic colors: Onxy Gray, Lake Green and Pebble White.

Redmi Note 10 is ready to capture all life’s moments with their quad camera setups featuring 8MP ultra-wide angle camera for group shots, 2MP macro camera for close-ups and a 2MP depth sensor for supporting portraits. Powered by 48MP, the Redmi Note 10 main camera is great when it comes to taking impressive photos. This device is also equipped with Pro time-lapse capabilities, this marks an addition to the previous slow motion, night mode and regular time-lapse features.

Redmi Note 10 features a quick, snappy everyday processor that will easily power through all your daily uses – the brand-new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 678.

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 come in three variants – 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. Redmi Note 10 (4GB+128GB) will be available at Xiaomi’s official sale channels online on Mistore.pk, Airkat.pk and Daraz.pk and offline at Mi Exclusive Stores and Preferred Partner shop at 9 PM for just PKR 31,999. There will be a Free Surprise box for early birds only.

Redmi Note 10 Pro (6GB+128GB) will be available for PKR 43,999 and Redmi Note 10 Pro (8GB+128GB) will be available for PKR 47,999 but their sale will start next week.

