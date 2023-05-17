The Emirates ID is the national ID card of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is a legal document for citizens and residents to prove who they are. The card has personal and biometric information on it, like the holder’s name, mobile number date of birth, picture, and fingerprints. It can be used for many things, like getting access to government services, voting, and traveling within the UAE. Read on if you want to change mobile number in Emirates ID.

All citizens and residents of the UAE must have an Emirates ID, which is given out by the Emirates Identity Authority (EIDA). The card is also used as a form of identification when opening a bank account or applying for a loan.

How To Change Mobile Number in Emirates ID – ICA Smart Services

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has established an online portal named ICA Smart Services where you can change mobile number in Emirates ID if your old number is misplaced or you have got a new number. Follow the steps below to have an insight into How to change mobile number in Emirates ID via ICA Smart Services portal.

Visit ICA Smart Services Portal and enter the details asked on the home screen.

Next, enter your Emirates ID and provide the new mobile number in the Mobile Numbers Data Section.

After entering the new mobile number, you’ll receive OTP on the old number. Enter the OTP and click on Check OTP. You can update your address, nationality, email, etc in ICA Smart Services Portal

After providing the OTP, you’ll be redirected to the payment gateway. Select the payment method, and enter the payment details accordingly and your mobile number will be updated instantly.

Advantages of Emirates ID

1- Official Identification: The Emirates ID is the official form of identification for UAE citizens and inhabitants. It can be used for a variety of functions, such as accessing government services, participating in elections, and traveling within the UAE.

2- Reduced Paperwork: When using the Emirates ID, there is less of a requirement for additional documents, which results in a reduction in the amount of paperwork that is required to access government services or perform financial activities.

3- Faster Transactions: The Emirates ID makes it possible to conduct transactions in a quicker and more efficient manner, such as when applying for a government service or conducting a financial transaction.

4- Convenient Access to Services: The Emirates ID enables its holders to access a variety of services without the need for extra documentation. These services include the ability to apply for a visa, open a bank account, and register a vehicle, amongst others.

5- Improved Security: Fingerprints and facial recognition data are examples of the types of biometric information that are included in an Emirates ID card, which helps to make the card more secure and reduces the risk of fraud.

Since the specific benefits and applications of the Emirates ID can vary, it is vital to highlight that it is always recommended to check official sources or the Emirates Identity Authority (EIDA) for the most up-to-date and correct information.

Conclusion

To summarize, changing the mobile number in Emirates ID is a straightforward process that can be carried out online through ICA Smart Services Portal. It is essential to guarantee that you receive critical alerts by keeping your contact information up to date. This will also help you prevent any potential problems with using government services or engaging in other types of transactions. You may quickly change mobile number in Emirates ID by following the steps that are detailed in this post. By doing so, you can ensure that your critical information is always connected to you and up to current. If you have any inquiries or issues, do not forget to contact the Emirates Identity Authority (EIDA).

