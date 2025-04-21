Change of Guard at NICAT To Position It As Pakistan’s Premium Hi-Tech Valley

The National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT) is set to redefine Pakistan’s aerospace, precision engineering, and deep-tech ecosystem under the leadership of a seasoned team of entrepreneurs and startup enablers. With a track record of building and scaling ventures, designing high-impact startup programs, and securing millions of dollars in investment for founders, the new leadership team is positioned to take NICAT to unprecedented heights.

The transition also marks a change in NICAT’s management, with NETSOL Technologies now directly overseeing operations, steering NICAT towards an innovation-driven future. As part of this shift, IGI Digital is no longer part of the consortium.

Entrepreneurs Leading Entrepreneurs

The new leadership team at NICAT brings unparalleled national and international experience in launching and scaling startups, raising investments, and running startup support programs that have transformed entrepreneurial landscapes. The team comprises:

Shayan Yar (Project Director): A seasoned entrepreneur and ecosystem leader with extensive experience in venture-building and investment facilitation, Shayan has successfully raised and exited a startup in Australia. He then returned to Pakistan and helped Pakistani founders raise $12m+ in tough macroeconomic conditions., He has designed and led startup programs nationally and internationally for global entities like Coca-Cola, S&P Global, Tawuniya Insurance, Allied Bank, US State Department, The Asia Foundation, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and others. Shayan also holds a Master’s in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Business Strategy from UNSW Business School with Dean’s Honour.

Jawad Azfar (Principal Advisor): Jawad brings 22 years of diverse experience and visionary leadership, co-founding and serving as COO at RedMarker Systems. He has been a key player in shaping Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, leading multiple National Incubation Centers (NICs) for five years. He is also an IVLP alumnus for startup and incubation programs. His expertise in large-scale project management includes executing Pakistan’s biggest undergraduate scholarship program and managing national initiatives with complex stakeholders. With a strong focus on innovation and education, he ensures compliance, audits, and operational excellence. Holding an MBA and an MPhil in Project Management, his academic and professional journey reflects a commitment to impactful change.

Abid Gul Qazi (Program Manager): Abid is a seasoned professional with over 10 years of experience at the intersection of entrepreneurship, technology, and digital marketing. He has led marketing at Pakistan’s first Government-backed incubation center, NIC Islamabad, mentoring over 250 startups and driving growth strategies that strengthened the center’s brand and impact. As the Founder and CEO of a full-service digital marketing agency, he has worked with 80+ local and international clients, delivering data-driven branding and marketing solutions. He has worked closely with startups to enhance their brand presence across multiple markets and supported their expansion into new regions. With experience across corporate, startup, government, and development sectors, he specializes in strategic consultancy, global marketing campaigns, and high-impact program execution—driving measurable growth and lasting success.

Ali Khursheed (Startup Success Manager): Ali’s work has transformed sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship on a global scale. With over a decade of experience in IoT, ESG, and business strategy—and as a Techstars alumnus—he has led a clean-tech startup that helped save 4.3 billion liters of water, cut 90 million tons of CO2 emissions, and enabled 200+ organizations to adopt sustainable practices. Beyond sustainability, Ali has mentored startups and played a pivotal role in building collaborative ecosystems that empower founders and drive meaningful growth. Ali’s expertise strengthens our mission to empower innovators and drive entrepreneurial success in aerospace, deep tech, and beyond.

What sets this team apart is that each of them has firsthand experience as entrepreneurs. They understand the journey of building, funding, and scaling a business—having navigated the very challenges they now help founders overcome. Their collective expertise ensures that NICAT will not only incubate startups but truly empower them to grow into globally competitive deep-tech ventures.

A Founder-First Approach to NICAT’s Future

With this leadership transition, NICAT is committed to building the aerospace and precision-engineering ecosystem in Pakistan. The team’s vision is to position NICAT as a world-class launchpad for aerospace, engineering, and deep-tech startups, offering unparalleled access to:

● Global investment opportunities and strategic funding pathways for Pakistani startups.

● Cutting-edge research and development support through industry-academia linkages.

● International collaborations that open doors for Pakistani innovators in global markets.

● Hands-on mentorship and industrial knowledge from leading experts with real-world entrepreneurial experience.

Speaking about the transition, Project Director Shayan Yar shared his vision:

“While my team and I have extensive experience in innovation ecosystems, startup scaling, and investment facilitation, leading NICAT presents a unique challenge—building Pakistan’s aerospace and precision engineering ecosystem from the ground up. It’s an ambitious goal, but we are ready for it. Our vision is to create a world-class support system for Pakistani founders, enabling them to develop globally competitive deep-tech and aerospace ventures. With the right mentorship, funding, and industry collaboration, we are confident NICAT will become a powerhouse of innovation.”

With this renewed leadership, NICAT is set to become a driving force behind Pakistan’s next wave of technological breakthroughs, fostering a new generation of visionary founders and transforming the country into a hub for aerospace and deep-tech innovation.