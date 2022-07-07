Charge Cycle & Battery Conservation: What you need to know?

You’re not alone if you’re concerned about your phone’s battery life and how to make it last as long as possible. There are numerous ways that smartphone users can employ to enhance the battery life of their device in the near term, but today we’ll be focusing on one of the most crucial variables in battery life, i.e. charge cycle and battery conservation.

What is a charge cycle?

There is a clear correlation between the number of times you charge your phone and its battery life. The battery life of your smartphone is dependent on charge cycles, or the number of times your battery is charged from zero to 100 percent. There is a direct correlation between your battery and charge cycles. For example, the more full charge cycles your smartphone goes through, the faster the battery degrades.

The majority of lithium-ion phone batteries have 400 to 500 charge cycles before they must be replaced. In other words, a new phone, as battery replacement on most modern smartphones is not particularly user-friendly. If you want to extend the life of your battery and prevent additional deterioration, you may not always want to charge your phone to its maximum capacity.

What is the best method of charging?

When it comes to avoiding a battery from exploding, it is crucial to monitor its charge levels. Android manufacturers such as Samsung recommend that customers always keep their device batteries charged to at least 50 percent capacity. Some more recent Samsung smartphones include a function that restricts charging to 85 percent capacity.

Simultaneously, other recent smartphones such as the Google Pixel 6 include software functions that automatically conserve battery life. A Google Pixel will automatically limit charge to 80 percent capacity even if the user is simultaneously playing games and charging, or if a user has left his/her smartphone to charge continuously for several days.

If you want your Android phone to last a long time, it is imperative that you maintain its battery. Not keeping your phone plugged in overnight and unplugging it as soon as it’s fully charged are recommended practices for battery preservation. The latest chargers with cutting-edge technology have the ability to detect when a smartphone’s battery is fully charged. However, if you use broken wires and chargers, it can end in a fire or something even more catastrophic.

