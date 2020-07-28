CharJi’s Common Queries on Data Recharge and Battery Life

Are you looking for answers to your simple queries such as, checking your remaining CharJi data or optimizing its battery life? Don’t worry, we have got it covered, you are in the right place. This short blog will help you with these queries.

How to Check Remaining Data for Your Charji Device?

If you are unsure about the remaining data on your device, you can check your data consumption as the solutions are simple and given below.

You can either send your Mobile Directory Number (MDN) number or your CNIC number as an SMS to this number 0512181218, in the format given below:

info<space>MDN

or

info<space>CNIC

You can further check the details on the PTCL website. In case of any issues, you can also call their customer representatives on their helpline 1218.

How to Optimize the Battery Time of Your Charji Device?

Below are some of the ways that can help you optimize your CharJi battery time:

Charji device offers 5 hours of consecutive usage battery time, however, this time may differ based on the usage of the consumer individually.

Overcharging of the device along with weak signals also contribute to the consumption of your CharJi’s battery.

Using a low-quality plug for charging the device may also damage your device’s battery.

Do not use the Charji device while it’s being charged to avoid battery heat-up as it impacts the battery life.

In case you have a faulty battery, you can either visit the nearest PTCL-Ufone Service Center, where your battery issue will be resolved based on the model of your CharJi device or simply call PTCL helpline 1218.

PTCL offers CharJi service which is a 4G LTE pocket-friendly Wi-Fi device to be used on the go or from home as well. Needless to say, if the device is used according to the above-mentioned points, the user experience will be seamless.