WhatsApp is preparing to introduce usernames, a feature that could change how people connect on the platform. According to recent updates, the company plans to roll out this feature gradually to a small number of users in the coming months. The goal is to make communication easier and more private by allowing users to chat without sharing their phone numbers.

At present, WhatsApp requires a phone number to connect with others. This has been a concern for users who prefer to keep their personal contact details private. With the upcoming username system, people will be able to create a unique identity and use it to interact with others. This small change could make a big difference, especially for those who want more control over their privacy.

Chat Without Numbers: WhatsApp Introduces Usernames to Improve Privacy

The development of this feature has taken time. WhatsApp has been working carefully to ensure that usernames fit smoothly into the app’s existing system. Since the platform already supports billions of users worldwide, even a small update requires detailed testing. The company has focused on making the feature secure, stable, and compatible across all platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, and the web.

Once the feature becomes available, users will be able to check for it in their profile settings. If they are part of the initial rollout, they will see a new option to create a username. The process will be simple and user-friendly, guiding users step by step. After choosing a username, it will be linked to their account and can be shared with others instead of a phone number.

There are also specific rules for creating usernames. Each username must include at least one letter and can only contain lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores. It should be between 3 and 35 characters long. Certain formats are restricted to avoid confusion, such as starting with “www.” or ending with domain-like terms such as “.com”.

An interesting aspect of this feature is its connection with other Meta platforms. Usernames may need to be available across services like Instagram and Facebook. In some cases, users might need to verify ownership of a username through Meta’s Accounts Center before using it on WhatsApp. This ensures consistency but also raises privacy considerations.

Users should think carefully before choosing the same username across multiple platforms. Doing so could make it easier for others to link their profiles and find them elsewhere online. For those who prefer to keep accounts separate, choosing a different username might be a better option.

To further improve privacy, WhatsApp is also introducing a username key. This optional feature adds an extra layer of protection by requiring a code when someone tries to contact you for the first time. Only people who have both your username and the key will be able to reach you.

Overall, the username feature represents a major step forward for WhatsApp. While it will initially be available to a limited group, a wider release is expected in the future. If successful, this update could make communication more flexible, secure, and user-friendly.