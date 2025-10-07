ChatGPT Can Now Talk to Spotify, Canva, Figma, and More Popular Apps in Major Update

OpenAI has taken another big step in turning ChatGPT into a complete digital assistant. In its latest update, the company announced ChatGPT app integrations. Users can now use ChatGPT to talk directly to popular apps like Spotify, Canva, Figma, Booking.com, Expedia, Coursera, and Zillow, all from inside the chat.

The new feature is available to Free, Go, Plus, and Pro users outside the European Union. A global launch is expected later this year. OpenAI also released a short demo on YouTube showing how the system works and what users can do with it.

ChatGPT App Integrations: A Smarter Way to Use Apps

This update lets ChatGPT act as a bridge between you and your favorite apps. Instead of opening different websites or switching tabs, you can just type what you want in plain language. For example:

“Spotify, create a playlist for a morning jog.”

“Canva, make a presentation from this text.”

ChatGPT then works with the selected app to complete the task.

Right now, the feature only works in English and is active in countries where these apps operate. OpenAI says the goal is to make using apps easier and more natural by blending conversation with action.

Spotify and Canva Take the Lead

One of the biggest highlights is the Spotify integration. Users can link their Free or Premium accounts and have ChatGPT recommend songs, build playlists, or suggest podcasts. You can ask for content by mood, artist, or activity just by typing a few words.

Sten Garmark, Spotify’s Senior Vice President of Consumer Experience, said:

Spotify’s vision has always been to be everywhere you are. By bringing Spotify into ChatGPT, we’re creating a new way for fans to connect with the artists and creators they love whenever inspiration strikes.

The Canva integration is another major addition. It allows ChatGPT and Canva to work together on creative projects. You can upload a text document or even a short idea, and ChatGPT will help turn it into a presentation, poster, or pitch deck. It’s a faster way to go from idea to design without switching between tools.

Travel, Learning, and Home Searches

The update also covers apps that help with travel, learning, and real estate. Through Expedia and Booking.com, users can now plan trips through chat. You can ask ChatGPT to search for hotels, compare prices, or show results on a map.

With Coursera, learners can find courses that fit their interests and even get summaries before signing up. The Zillow integration makes it easy to look for homes or rentals by simply describing what you want, for example, “Find two-bedroom apartments under $1,000 near downtown Austin.”

Together, these tools make ChatGPT a multi-purpose hub for everyday digital tasks, from planning and learning to design and entertainment.

For Developers: Build Your Own Integrations

To make even more apps compatible, OpenAI also launched a new Apps SDK (Software Development Kit). It’s built on Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) and allows developers to create their own ChatGPT integrations.

OpenAI says this is just the beginning. More developers will get access later this year, which means many more apps could soon work directly inside ChatGPT.

What this Means for Users

This update represents a shift in how people will use AI tools day-to-day. Instead of relying on multiple platforms for different needs, users can now manage everything from entertainment and travel to learning and design in one place.

By connecting these apps directly within the chat interface, OpenAI has turned ChatGPT into a unified command center for digital life. It’s a step toward a future where AI doesn’t just answer questions but handles tasks, plans trips, curates playlists, and builds designs, all through conversation.

The global rollout is expected later this year, with OpenAI promising more app partnerships to come. If successful, this could mark the beginning of ChatGPT’s evolution from a chatbot into a comprehensive digital assistant capable of managing nearly every aspect of your online experience.

