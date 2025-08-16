The ChatGPT app is dominating the global AI assistant market. A new report from Appfigures reveals that the app has seen massive growth in both downloads and revenue this year. According to the data, ChatGPT has earned $2 billion in global consumer spending across iOS and Android since its launch in May 2023. The year 2025 has been especially strong for ChatGPT, with a 673% year-over-year revenue jump. This makes ChatGPT the top-earning AI assistant app worldwide.

ChatGPT App Sees 673% Revenue Surge in 2025, Leads Global AI Market

The growth is not just in revenue but also in downloads. So far this year, the app has been downloaded 318 million times. This figure is 2.8 times higher than the same period last year, showing how quickly users are adopting the technology.

India currently leads in lifetime installs, contributing 13.7% of total downloads. The United States follows with 10.3%. However, when it comes to spending, the story is very different. U.S. users are responsible for nearly 40% of ChatGPT’s total revenue to date. On average, each U.S. user spends around $10 per download, which is far above other regions. Germany comes in second in terms of spending, but with only 5.3% of total revenue.

When comparing revenue per install across AI apps, ChatGPT also leads the race. Its global lifetime average revenue per install is $2.91. In comparison, Anthropic’s Claude sits at $2.55, Elon Musk’s Grok at $0.75, and Microsoft’s Copilot at just $0.27. These numbers highlight how strongly ChatGPT converts downloads into actual revenue.

Part of Grok’s lower numbers can be explained by its late arrival on mobile platforms. Although xAI launched Grok in November 2023, it only released a standalone iOS app in January 2025 and an Android app in March 2025. This delay gave ChatGPT a big head start in capturing users and building a strong revenue base.

The report also arrives just days after Elon Musk accused Apple of favouring OpenAI. Musk claimed that no other chatbot could possibly top the App Store charts because of Apple’s alleged bias. However, today’s data paints a different picture. Even Grok itself admitted that the claim doesn’t hold weight.

The numbers show the reality. In 2025 alone, ChatGPT has earned $1.35 billion in mobile revenue. That’s 53 times more than Grok, which sits in second place with $25.6 million. The gap is wide, not only in downloads but also in the actual money users are willing to spend.

What makes ChatGPT’s success stand out is its consistent growth. It has managed to stay ahead of competitors by offering easy-to-use features, reliable performance, and strong brand recognition. Users clearly see value in the app, and they are willing to pay for it.

As AI assistants continue to expand globally, these numbers suggest that ChatGPT will remain the leader for the foreseeable future. With billions in revenue and hundreds of millions of downloads, it has set a high bar for any rival trying to catch up.