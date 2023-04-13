OpenAI Starts ChatGPT Bug Bounty Program with up to $20,000 Cash Reward

OpenAI, the company behind the massively popular ChatGPT AI chatbot, has launched a bug bounty program in an attempt to make its systems secure and safe. OpenAI has partnered with the crowdsourced security platform Bugcrowd for independent researchers to report vulnerabilities discovered in its product in exchange for rewards ranging from “$200 for low-severity findings to up to $20,000 for exceptional discoveries.”
The program does not cover model safety or hallucination issues. Other prohibited categories are denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, brute-forcing OpenAI APIs, and demonstrations that aim to destroy data or gain unauthorized access to sensitive information.
The program will include finding defects in OpenAI APIs, ChatGPT (including plugins), third-party integrations, public exposure of OpenAI API keys, and any of the domains operated by the company.
“The OpenAI Bug Bounty Program is a way for us to recognize and reward the valuable insights of security researchers who contribute to keeping our technology and company secure. We invite you to report vulnerabilities, bugs, or security flaws you discover in our systems. By sharing your findings, you will play a crucial role in making our technology safer for everyone.” The company revealed in a blog post.
The development comes in response to OpenAI patching account takeover and data exposure flaws in the platform, prompting Italian data protection regulators to take a closer look at the platform.
If you want to participate in this program, click Here