ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, has reached a significant milestone with 200 million weekly active users, according to a recent announcement from the company. This marks a substantial increase from the 100 million weekly users reported last November, effectively doubling the user base in less than a year. Additionally, OpenAI has seen a corresponding rise in API usage, which has also doubled since the release of the GPT-4o mini in July. This surge in both user engagement and API usage highlights the growing popularity and reliance on AI tools in various sectors.

The impressive user growth is not the only area where OpenAI has seen significant expansion. According to reports, CEO Sam Altman shared with employees earlier this year that the company’s annualized revenue had soared to $3.4 billion. This figure is a marked increase from the $1.6 billion annualized revenue reported at the end of 2023. This rapid revenue growth demonstrates the increasing demand for OpenAI’s products and services, reflecting the broader adoption of AI technologies in business operations, development, and consumer applications.

ChatGPT Doubles in Size, Reaching 200 Million Active Users Weekly

In a separate development, The Wall Street Journal reported that tech giants Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft are in discussions to participate in a new fundraising round for OpenAI. Although they have not yet disclosed specific details about the raised amount, the report indicates that this round could push OpenAI’s valuation beyond the $100 billion mark. Such a valuation would position OpenAI among the most valuable companies in the technology sector, underscoring the significant role artificial intelligence to play in the future.

Microsoft has been a key investor in OpenAI, committing $13 billion to the AI company since 2019. The partnership has led to several integrations of OpenAI’s technologies into Microsoft’s products and services. Meanwhile, Apple has announced plans to incorporate ChatGPT as a central component of its upcoming Apple Intelligence initiative, highlighting the strategic importance of AI in its future product offerings.

see Also: Free ChatGPT Users Can Generate Up to 2 DALL.E 3 Images Per Day

However, these collaborations have not been without challenges. Both Microsoft and Apple stepped down from their positions on OpenAI’s board of directors earlier this year, following concerns raised by the European Commission regarding potential antitrust issues. These moves aim to maintain regulatory compliance while allowing these tech companies to continue their strategic partnerships with OpenAI.

As OpenAI continues to expand its user base and revenue, its influence in the AI industry and broader tech landscape will also grow, attracting interest from major players and investors alike.