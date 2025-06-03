ChatGPT Is Coming to Your iPhone – Could It Replace Siri?

New court documents from the Google antitrust trial have revealed something huge. OpenAI is planning to deeply integrate its AI tool, ChatGPT, into devices, especially the iPhone. These details came to light through files submitted by OpenAI and later unsealed by the court. The company’s goal is straightforward: to bring ChatGPT closer to users by making it an integral part of their digital lives.

According to a report by The Verge (via 9to5Mac), OpenAI doesn’t just want ChatGPT to be a chatbot you visit when you need help. Instead, they want it to become a powerful “super-assistant” that stays with you wherever you go. Whether you’re using your phone, checking email, or browsing the web, ChatGPT will be right there to help.

The plan is to transform ChatGPT from a tool people seek out into an assistant that’s always available. OpenAI wants users to access ChatGPT easily from its website (chatgpt.com), mobile apps, and even within other platforms like email or voice assistants.

A Direct Challenge to Siri?

This move raises an important question: What about Siri? Will ChatGPT replace it? This is unclear yet. However, it appears that Apple is aware of the issue.

The company has already started improving its digital assistant. With iOS 18, the company introduced major AI upgrades, calling it “Apple Intelligence.” Siri was also updated to work more intelligently. One of the key changes is the deeper integration with ChatGPT.

Now, with OpenAI’s latest plans, ChatGPT could become even more powerful, offering users a smart, personalised experience that helps with daily tasks, reminders, emails, summaries, and more. This could make ChatGPT feel more useful and interactive than Siri.

More Than Just a Chatbot?

OpenAI doesn’t want ChatGPT to be just another app. They want it to become a daily companion. This “super-assistant” would not only answer questions but also understand your preferences, habits, and needs. It would offer personalized help and even show up in other apps or voice platforms.

Interestingly, OpenAI has reportedly not been paid by Apple to bring ChatGPT to Siri. There was no money involved in this partnership. The goal was to make AI more accessible to users on iPhones.

What’s Next?

As AI becomes a bigger part of our daily lives, companies like OpenAI and Apple are racing to lead the future. OpenAI’s plan to put ChatGPT front and center on devices like the iPhone shows just how serious this competition has become.

Whether users prefer Siri or the new ChatGPT experience, one thing is clear—AI is no longer just a feature. It’s becoming the foundation of how we interact with our devices. And with OpenAI’s bold vision, the iPhone might just become the home of the smartest assistant yet.

