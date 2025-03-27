ChatGPT’s New Image Generator Delayed for Free Users Due to High Demand

OpenAI has postponed the rollout of its latest image-generation feature for free-tier users, citing overwhelming demand. CEO Sam Altman announced the delay on Wednesday, stating that the tool was “more popular than we expected,” leading to an unexpected surge in usage.

The image-generation capability, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o model, was introduced earlier, allowing users to create detailed and stylistic images directly within ChatGPT. Since its release, social media platforms have been flooded with AI-generated images, particularly those mimicking the iconic Studio Ghibli art style—an AI trend even Altman acknowledged.

Currently, the tool remains exclusive to paid users subscribed to ChatGPT Plus ($20/month), Pro ($200/month), and Team plans. OpenAI has not specified when free-tier users will gain access to the upgraded feature, leaving many eager users in limbo.

GPT-4o’s image-generation system incorporates an autoregressive approach, rendering images progressively from left to right and top to bottom, a method that enhances detail and realism. However, free users can still generate images using OpenAI’s DALL·E tool, though it lacks the advanced refinements of GPT-4o.

With ChatGPT now surpassing 400 million weekly active users, OpenAI’s move reflects a broader trend of monetizing high-demand AI features. While the delay may disappoint free users, it underscores the growing interest in AI-generated visuals and the company’s challenges in managing demand at scale.

How ChatGPT Image Generator Could Transform Digital Content

The introduction of the ChatGPT Image Generator has the potential to revolutionize content creation by making high-quality AI-generated visuals more accessible. From marketing and advertising to social media content and digital art, users can generate professional-grade images without advanced design skills. This could disrupt traditional design tools, offering businesses and creators an efficient, cost-effective way to produce visuals. However, concerns around AI ethics, copyright issues, and misinformation could also arise as AI-generated images become more widespread.

