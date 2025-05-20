OpenAI has launched a new feature in ChatGPT that allows users to download Deep Research Reports as PDF files. This update is now available to both free and paid users. It solves a common problem many users faced—copying and pasting reports into Word or other editors often broke the formatting. Now, with PDF exports, the structure of the report stays clean and intact.

ChatGPT Now Lets You Download Deep Research Reports as PDFs – A Simple Guide

The latest update adds a “Download as PDF” option for Deep Research Reports. This means users can easily save and share their work without worrying about layout issues. Whether it’s tables, charts, or citations, everything will be exported exactly as it appears in the chat. This is especially useful for professionals, students, researchers, and content creators who need ready-to-share documents.

Who Can Use It?

Everyone! The PDF download feature is available to all users, no matter the plan. Whether you’re using the free version of ChatGPT or are subscribed to Plus, Team, Pro, Enterprise, or even the Education (Edu) plan, you can use it. OpenAI has ensured that this useful feature is not restricted to paid users only.

How to Use the PDF Download Feature

It’s very simple to use. Here’s how:

Open the Deep Research Report you’ve generated in ChatGPT. Click on the “Share” button located in the top-right corner. Select the “Download as PDF” option from the list.

That’s it! You will get your PDF saved on your device. This works for both newly generated reports and ones you’ve saved earlier.

Why It Matters

This feature improves how users interact with long-form, detailed reports in ChatGPT. With the PDF export option, you don’t need to manually copy content or worry about distorted formatting. It’s all done for you.

It also makes sharing much easier. You can now email reports, store them in folders, or print them out for meetings. For teams and organisations using ChatGPT, this is a major improvement. It helps in keeping a clean record of research and insights.

Boost for Researchers and Professionals

PDF downloads make ChatGPT a more powerful tool for researchers and professionals. These users often work with data-heavy or text-heavy content. The ability to export their findings in a well-organised document helps streamline their workflow.

Students writing assignments, teams preparing presentations, and individuals compiling reports can all benefit. ChatGPT becomes not just a place to create content, but also a tool to distribute it efficiently.

See Also: ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode Gets a Major Upgrade