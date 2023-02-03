ChatGPT reaches 100 million users in just two months after launch

One of the most famous artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, has reached 100 million users in just two months of its launch. In January alone, it had 590m visits which rose to this number through 100 million unique visitors. This data is shared by analyst data firm Similarweb. Keeping in view the growth the analyst are of the opinion that this growth is unprecedented for a consumer app. These growing subscribers are quite an alarm for other giant apps operating in AI, since it seems that in coming months it would take over all the the other app already available in the market.

An analyst, who studied this app said that:

“In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app,”

If we compare it with TikTok, which it self is the fastest growing app in terms of subscribers, it took it nine months after global launch to reach 100 million users and Instagram took more than two years to achieve this number.

For those who still don’t know about this platform, ChatGPT can generate articles, essays, jokes, poetry and job applications in response to text prompts. This platform is developed by OpenAI, a private company that is backed by Microsoft. Other than this, OpenAI also developed AI-powered image generator Dall-E. It uses an AI technology for images and text generation through just simple prompt.

Analysts are of the openion that the launch of ChatGPT will give OpenAI, will move other AI companies away from achieving their dream goals. Many people also beleive, that this platform is going to make Google dead within just 2 years and all Google can do is to make something even better than this.

