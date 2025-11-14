ChatGPT Rolls Out Group Chats Feature to Help Friends and Teams Work Together

ChatGPT has introduced a new feature that lets people collaborate in group chats. This feature is now being tested in a few regions. It aims to make planning, sharing ideas, and working together much easier. Users can now bring friends, family members, or coworkers into the same chat along with ChatGPT.

The idea is simple. Many tasks are easier when everyone is in one place. This new group chat feature allows users to do that. You can plan a dinner, organize a trip, or work on a school assignment with others. ChatGPT stays in the same conversation to help whenever needed.

These group chats are separate from private chats. This means your personal ChatGPT memory is not shared with anyone. It also means ChatGPT will not create new memories from group conversations. Privacy remains a priority.

ChatGPT Rolls Out Group Chats to Help Friends and Teams Work Together

The pilot rollout has begun in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. It is available on mobile and web for logged-in users. This includes users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. The company says this is just the first step. More regions may get the feature after feedback from early users.

The feature supports many types of collaboration. For planning trips, ChatGPT can compare destinations and suggest options. For creative projects like home design or gardening, ChatGPT can help gather ideas. It can also support simple decisions like choosing a restaurant or settling small debates.

Group chats can also help at school or work. People can research topics together. They can draft outlines, share notes, and ask questions in one place. ChatGPT can summarize information or organize content when asked.

Starting a group chat is easy. You tap the people icon in the corner of a chat. When someone is added, ChatGPT creates a new group chat so the original conversation remains private. Users can invite others through a link. Up to twenty people can join.

When you join your first group chat, you set up a small profile. This includes your name, username, and photo. This helps everyone know who is talking. You can find your group chats in a separate section in the sidebar.

Once inside, the group chat works like a normal ChatGPT conversation. The difference is that others can write too. ChatGPT uses GPT-5.1 Auto to generate responses. It chooses the best model available based on the user’s plan. ChatGPT also reacts to messages using emojis. It can even use profile photos when creating fun images for the group.

Group settings are easy to manage. You can rename the group, mute notifications, or remove people. You can also add custom instructions for ChatGPT. This lets you choose how it should talk or behave in that group.

There are protections for younger users. If someone under 18 joins a group chat, ChatGPT reduces exposure to sensitive content. Parents can turn off group chats through parental controls.

ChatGPT says this is only the beginning. Group chats will continue to evolve. The goal is to make shared conversations more helpful, creative, and enjoyable for everyone.