ChatGPT Seems Sentient: Here’s Why?

Advertisement

There is an artificial intelligence bot that can chat and write essays, poems, and computer programs. Its name is ChatGPT. Now, you must be wondering who built it. ChatGPT is actually the brainchild of OpenAI which is an artificial intelligence research company. The mission of the company is to develop a “safe and beneficial” artificial intelligence system.

Advertisement

OpenAI released this new AI program and everyone is just obsessed with it as it appears to be ominously good at answering open-ended analytical questions. However, let me tell you that the most amazing thing about this bot is its humanlike responses. They give an observer an unnerving suspicion that the AI is actually sentient. What do you guys think?

Humans May Be Crafting Input of ChatGPT

According to the latest reports, ChatGPT itself told that there could be humans crafting its input. Here’s an excerpt from the discussion with the AI system. Let’s have a look at that:

Advertisement

ChatGPT: It is possible for human intervention to be involved in the creation of the input that is provided to the chatbot. However, the chatbot itself does not have the ability to know whether this is the case or not. The chatbot is simply a program that processes and generates responses to input it receives. It does not have the ability to think, feel, or have consciousness in the way that a human does.

So, it seems quite true that the bot may be sentient as it’s really humans in the loop. ChatGPT is actually a team of people writing responses, with the long-term goal in order to train ChatGPT on enough responses that it can entirely be automated. Human writers are a much more plausible explanation for ChatGPT’s “humanlike” responses than ChatGPT being a sentient algorithm. However, some interactions with OpenAI chatbots directly claim to be a team of human writers. On the other hand, some deny being human-driven, in a very human-driven way.

OpenAI developed this certain AI technology and is not transparent about the details of how that technology works or whether it is truly AI. No doubt, it seems deceptive branding. It is very essential for companies to be transparent about their products and technologies, especially when they claim their capabilities. It helps to build trust with customers and also ensures that the company is being honest and forthright about what it is offering.

Advertisement

Also Read: ChatGPT: Here’s Why Everyone Is Obsessed With This Amazing AI Chatbot? (phoneworld.com.pk)