More than 50 million people around the world have been using ChatGPT on WhatsApp to chat, learn, and explore creative ideas. The integration brought the power of AI into one of the most familiar messaging platforms, making it easy for users to interact with ChatGPT in their everyday conversations. However, ChatGPT will end support on WhatsApp soon.

OpenAI has officially announced that ChatGPT will no longer be available on WhatsApp after January 15, 2026. The decision follows a change in WhatsApp’s policy and terms of service, which prevents the continuation of ChatGPT’s services through the app.

ChatGPT to End Support on WhatsApp from January 15, 2026 – How to Move Your Chats Safely

According to OpenAI, the company had hoped to continue offering ChatGPT on WhatsApp because the platform made AI chatting accessible and comfortable for millions of users. The simplicity of sending a message and receiving instant, intelligent replies felt natural to many. However, due to WhatsApp’s updated policies, OpenAI will no longer be able to maintain its service on the platform.

While this marks the end of ChatGPT’s journey on WhatsApp, OpenAI is making sure users have an easy way to continue their conversations elsewhere. The company is encouraging users to switch to the ChatGPT app or website, which offers even more advanced tools and features.

Continue Your ChatGPT Experience Beyond WhatsApp

Even though ChatGPT will stop working on WhatsApp, users can still enjoy chatting with it through several other platforms. ChatGPT is available on Android, iOS, web browsers, and ChatGPT Atlas on macOS. These platforms are designed to provide a smoother and richer AI experience.

In fact, users who move to these apps will gain access to several exclusive features that are not available on WhatsApp, including:

Voice conversations make interactions feel more natural and personal.

File uploads that enable ChatGPT to analyse and summarise documents.

Deep research capabilities for exploring topics in more detail.

How to Keep Your Chats Safe

OpenAI has made it simple for users to transition their accounts. Here’s what to do:

Download the ChatGPT app on Android, iOS, or desktop. Create a new ChatGPT account or sign in to your existing one. Link your account with WhatsApp. You can do this by visiting 1-800-ChatGPT’s contact profile in WhatsApp and clicking the URL found there.

Once linked, your phone number will be associated with your ChatGPT account, and your past WhatsApp conversations will automatically appear in your ChatGPT history.

The Future of ChatGPT

Although it’s disappointing for users who loved the convenience of chatting through WhatsApp, this change opens the door to more powerful and feature-rich AI experiences. The standalone ChatGPT apps are built to support deeper conversations, multimedia inputs, and more flexible usage across devices.

OpenAI remains committed to improving ChatGPT’s accessibility and features, ensuring users can continue to learn, create, and communicate seamlessly—just on a different platform.

As the WhatsApp era of ChatGPT comes to a close, users can look forward to a more advanced and complete experience through the official ChatGPT apps and website.