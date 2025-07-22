Artificial Intelligence is becoming a part of daily life for millions of people. One of the most popular AI tools right now is ChatGPT. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is used by people all over the world to ask questions, write emails, generate ideas, and so much more. Recent reports show how massive this usage really is. According to data shared by Axios, ChatGPT users send more than 2.5 billion requests every single day. That is a huge number. If you do the math, that’s around 912.5 billion requests every year.

About 330 million of these daily requests come from users in the United States alone. Rob Friedlander, a spokesperson for OpenAI, confirmed these numbers to The Verge. This shows how quickly people have made ChatGPT a part of their daily routine.

ChatGPT Users Generate 2.5 Billion Requests Every Day — Should Google Be Worried?

While ChatGPT’s numbers are impressive, they still do not beat Google’s search engine. Google gets about 5 trillion searches every year. That is more than five times ChatGPT’s annual requests. But the gap is closing fast.

In just a few months, ChatGPT has seen huge growth in its user base. Back in December last year, the chatbot had around 300 million weekly users. By March, that number grew to over 500 million weekly users. That is a big jump in a short time.

This growth shows that more and more people trust AI tools for help. People use ChatGPT for studying, writing, coding, planning trips, and even solving tricky problems. Its ease of use makes it popular with students, professionals, and businesses alike.

OpenAI is not stopping here. The company is working on new tools and features to keep users hooked. A report from Reuters this month said OpenAI may soon launch its own AI-powered web browser. If that happens, it will directly compete with Google Chrome. This would be another bold move by OpenAI to challenge Google in the search and browsing market.

Last week, OpenAI also launched something called ChatGPT Agent. This tool can perform tasks on your computer for you. For example, it could help you fill out forms, make bookings, or organise files. This shows how OpenAI wants ChatGPT to do more than just answer questions. It wants ChatGPT to become a true digital assistant.

OpenAI’s growth and new ideas have made other tech companies pay attention. Many see ChatGPT as a threat to Google’s long-time dominance in search and browsing. With billions of requests every day, the chatbot is shaping how people find information and get work done.

It is clear that ChatGPT is more than just a chatbot. It is changing how people use the internet and technology. If OpenAI keeps adding more features, it could attract even more users in the future.

For now, the numbers say it all. Billions of prompts daily, hundreds of millions of users, and big plans for the future. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is here to stay.