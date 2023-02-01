ChatGPT’s text identifier reveals whether content is written by Human or Computer

Advertisement

ChatGPT, which gained popularity in just few weeks received criticism regarding its AI Chatbot. Basically this platform is so smart, that all user has to do is to write a topic and it gives a whole writeup regarding that topic which is not even plagiarized. Soon after its usage rose, many educators raised concerns regarding students using ChatGPT to do their assignments. Yesterday, the creator of ChatGPT, Open AI launched a new AI classifier tool for addressing these concerns. This ChatGPT’s text identifier, a free tool will help users determine whether a block of text was written by human or a computer.

ChatGPT’s text identifier- Relief for Educators

The usage of this newly launched tool is quite easy. All we need to do is to visit AI classifier, login and copy paste the block of text that one need to check. After this is done, the classifier will rank the text on the scale as AI-generated, possibly, unclear, unlikely, or very unlikely.

This tool is great in tracking the concerns about AI written text.

Regarding this, the company said:

“In our evaluations on a ‘challenge set’ of English texts, our classifier correctly identifies 26% of AI-written text (true positives) as ‘likely AI-written,’ while incorrectly labeling human-written text as AI-written 9% of the time (false positives),”

Other than this, the classifier has come other shortcomings, for example, it works quite worse with text that is less than 1,000 words. Sometime it identifies human written content as computer read content. Moreover, it only works well with English language text.

Open AI is not the only platform that has released such tool to detect whether text is computer generated or not. However, it seems to be more reliable than previous tools.

