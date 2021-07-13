Oppo A16 is the successor of Oppo A15 that released last year. In the previous months, some of the pictures have been revealed the look of the upcoming smartphone A16. Now, the new reports has leaked more detail of internal data before its release.

The next phone offers no performance difference from the last generation, but the smartphone will come with more battery capacity. The Oppo A15 MediaTek Helio P35 are similar in performance to the Oppo A16 with the Helio G35.

Check here OPPO A16 Key Specifications and New Fresh Look

Oppo A16 will come with a battery power of 5000 mAh, up from the 4230 mAh battery capacity of the Oppo A15. There is still no fast charging support for the A16. Oppo will deliver a new device with a memory of up to 4GB RAM, as the previous version has 3GB. On the software side, the current ColorOS 11 will operate the upcoming device.

The Oppo A16 design comes in a different shape from the A15’s unique generic design. There is still a notch on the display but the shell covers the edges. Furthermore, the Oppo new model 2021 will camera with an excellent triple camera setup in a box shape.

Oppo also shifted the Fingerprint Scanner, it will be embedded inside the power button for quick access. The A16 will be available in different colors options, black, blue, white, and bronze color options.

Right now, there is not much important detail leaked, but the A16 is supposed to be competitive, smartphone is expected to have a crisp 1080P monitor and a high-resistance primary camera in it. According to some rumours, Oppo A16 might be renamed Oppo A37 (2021) and expected to debut later this month.

