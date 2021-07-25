Check out All the Key Features of OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus has launched the true successor of last year’s highly anticipated original Nord, Nord 2 5G. The phone has come with some high-end specs while still keeping pricing in midrange territory. Now Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Nord 2 packs a 6.43-inch AMOLED with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It has a single 32MP selfie camera instead of the dual-cam setup on last year’s model. On the other hand, Nord 2 brings dual speakers compared to the single firing grille on its predecessor.

Check out All the Key Features of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Check Also: OnePlus Extends Software Support for its Smartphones

At the back, there is a triple camera setup. It has come with a 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor. You get optical image stabilization for shake-free shots and videos and Digital Overlap HDR (DOL-HDR) helping synthesize exposure data from two images into one end shot. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Moreover, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. The chipset offers a variety of RAM and storage options. It has come with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

The phone has a 4500mAh dual-cell battery with a speedy 65W Warp Charge which should ensure two days of usage. When you do need to top up, expect a full charge from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes. The software front is covered by Oxygen OS 11.3 with Android 11.

Nord 2 comes in three colours – the signature Blue Haze, Gray Sierra with a textured sparkling finish and the India-exclusive Green Woods which has a vegan leather back.

As far as its pricing is concerned, the baseline 6/128GB model starts at €399. First sales in Europe and India start on July 28. The availability in other markets is not known yet.

See Also: OnePlus & Oppo Merger: Both Brands to act as an Independent Entity