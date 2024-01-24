Check out how Samsung S24 Ultra Performed in drop & scratch test?
Whenever a new flagship smartphone gets launched, it goes through rigorous testing, as seen in the case of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 Ultra. Lately, the phone was passed through the PBKreviews drop-and-scratch test procedure. Following the normal procedure, the phone was dropped multiple times from waist height across its front, sides, and back.
As you can see in the video, the first drop resulted in minor scratches on the frame and a little crack on the screen at the top right corner. On the other hand, the rear side survived the fall without any noticeable damage. The new titanium frame of the S24 Ultra also survived a close encounter with a drill.
On the other hand, the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and its Gorilla Glass Armor were tested against a mixture of dust and gravel, and the phone passed the test without enduring any blemishes or scratches.
Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:
