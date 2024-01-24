Check out how Samsung S24 Ultra Performed in drop & scratch test?

Whenever a new flagship smartphone gets launched, it goes through rigorous testing, as seen in the case of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 Ultra. Lately, the phone was passed through the PBKreviews drop-and-scratch test procedure. Following the normal procedure, the phone was dropped multiple times from waist height across its front, sides, and back.

As you can see in the video, the first drop resulted in minor scratches on the frame and a little crack on the screen at the top right corner. On the other hand, the rear side survived the fall without any noticeable damage. The new titanium frame of the S24 Ultra also survived a close encounter with a drill.

On the other hand, the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and its Gorilla Glass Armor were tested against a mixture of dust and gravel, and the phone passed the test without enduring any blemishes or scratches.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Category Specifications BODY Dimensions: 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm (6.39 x 3.11 x 0.34 in) Weight: 232 g or 233 g (8.18 oz) Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Armor), glass back (Gorilla Glass), titanium frame SIM: Nano-SIM and eSIM/ Dual eSIM or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min) Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) DISPLAY Type: Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) Size: 6.8 inches, 113.5 cm2 (~88.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~505 ppi density) Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Armor Always-on display PLATFORM OS: Android 14, One UI 6.1 Chipset: Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) CPU: 8-core (1×3.39GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×3.1GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.9GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.2GHz Cortex-A520) GPU: Adreno 750 (1 GHz) MEMORY Card slot: No Internal: 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM UFS 4.0 MAIN CAMERA Quad: 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 1/1.3″, 0.6µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 50 MP, f/3.4, 111mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom 10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video Features: LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video: 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS SELFIE CAMERA Single: 12 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF Features: Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+ Video: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: No 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG COMMS WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC: Yes Radio: No USB: USB Type-C 3.2, OTG FEATURES Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support) Ultra Wideband (UWB) support BATTERY Type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 45W wired, PD3.0, 65% in 30 min (advertised) 15W wireless (Qi/PMA) 4.5W reverse wireless