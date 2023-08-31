Check out How Telcos Performed in Recently Conducted PTA QoS Survey

Recently, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in 19 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory. The survey was conducted to assess the performance and quality of services rendered by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).

During the survey, following the guidelines of the Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations in 2021, the evaluation included assessments of mobile network coverage, Voice, SMS, and mobile broadband quality using advanced automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tools.

The survey findings indicate that Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) are largely meeting the requirements for upload and download speeds. Notably, there has been progress in reducing network latency and webpage loading times compared to previous surveys.

However, certain Voice Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) have been identified as falling below the licensed threshold in specific regions. The ranking of CMOs in terms of Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services compliance, ranging from 1st to 4th position, is determined based on the level of adherence to the threshold defined in their respective licenses and Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, within the surveyed cities.

Mobile Network Coverage Ranking:

Operator Ranking Compliant 4G Compliant 3G Non-Compliant 4G Non-Compliant 3G
Ufone 1st 18 17 1
Zong 2nd 17 9 2 2
Telenor 3rd 13 13 6 1
Jazz 4th 15 7 4 2

Mobile Broadband Service Ranking
(Download)

Operator Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing 4G 1st Standing 4G 2nd Standing 4G 3rd Standing 4G 4th Standing 3G 1st Standing 3G 2nd Standing 3G 3rd Standing 3G 4th
Jazz 12 5 2 2 6 6 3
Zong 7 12 6 5 3 5
Ufone 2 12 5 9 7 2 1 3
Telenor 5 14 2 1 8 8 4

(Upload)

Operator Highest Throughput – Number of Cities Standing 4G 1st Standing 4G 2nd Standing 4G 3rd Standing 4G 4th Standing 3G 1st Standing 3G 2nd Standing 3G 3rd Standing 3G 4th
Jazz 13 5 1 3 14
Zong 6 7 6 3 9 4 3 2
Ufone 7 12 15 4 3
Telenor 19 1 3 15 4

Voice Call Quality Ranking

Operator Voice QoS KPIs Compliant Voice QoS KPIs Non-Compliant Standing
Jazz 130 3 1st
Zong 129 4 2nd
Ufone 126 7 3rd
Telenor 117 16 4th

Overall Telecom Operator Ranking

Service 1st 2nd 3rd
Mobile Network Coverage Ufone Zong Telenor
Mobile Broadband 3G Ufone Zong Jazz
4G Jazz Zong Ufone
Voice Jazz Zong Ufone
SMS Ufone Jazz Zong

