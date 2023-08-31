Check out How Telcos Performed in Recently Conducted PTA QoS Survey
Recently, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in 19 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory. The survey was conducted to assess the performance and quality of services rendered by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).
During the survey, following the guidelines of the Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations in 2021, the evaluation included assessments of mobile network coverage, Voice, SMS, and mobile broadband quality using advanced automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tools.
The survey findings indicate that Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) are largely meeting the requirements for upload and download speeds. Notably, there has been progress in reducing network latency and webpage loading times compared to previous surveys.
However, certain Voice Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) have been identified as falling below the licensed threshold in specific regions. The ranking of CMOs in terms of Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services compliance, ranging from 1st to 4th position, is determined based on the level of adherence to the threshold defined in their respective licenses and Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, within the surveyed cities.
Mobile Network Coverage Ranking:
|Operator
|Ranking
|Compliant 4G
|Compliant 3G
|Non-Compliant 4G
|Non-Compliant 3G
|Ufone
|1st
|18
|17
|1
|–
|Zong
|2nd
|17
|9
|2
|2
|Telenor
|3rd
|13
|13
|6
|1
|Jazz
|4th
|15
|7
|4
|2
Mobile Broadband Service Ranking
(Download)
|Operator
|Highest Throughput – Number of Cities
|Standing 4G 1st
|Standing 4G 2nd
|Standing 4G 3rd
|Standing 4G 4th
|Standing 3G 1st
|Standing 3G 2nd
|Standing 3G 3rd
|Standing 3G 4th
|Jazz
|12
|5
|2
|–
|–
|2
|6
|6
|3
|Zong
|7
|12
|–
|–
|–
|6
|5
|3
|5
|Ufone
|–
|2
|12
|5
|9
|7
|2
|1
|3
|Telenor
|–
|–
|5
|14
|2
|1
|8
|8
|4
(Upload)
|Operator
|Highest Throughput – Number of Cities
|Standing 4G 1st
|Standing 4G 2nd
|Standing 4G 3rd
|Standing 4G 4th
|Standing 3G 1st
|Standing 3G 2nd
|Standing 3G 3rd
|Standing 3G 4th
|Jazz
|13
|5
|1
|–
|–
|–
|3
|–
|14
|Zong
|6
|7
|6
|–
|3
|9
|4
|3
|2
|Ufone
|–
|7
|12
|–
|15
|4
|–
|–
|3
|Telenor
|–
|–
|–
|19
|1
|3
|15
|–
|4
Voice Call Quality Ranking
|Operator
|Voice QoS KPIs Compliant
|Voice QoS KPIs Non-Compliant
|Standing
|Jazz
|130
|3
|1st
|Zong
|129
|4
|2nd
|Ufone
|126
|7
|3rd
|Telenor
|117
|16
|4th
Overall Telecom Operator Ranking
|Service
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Mobile Network Coverage
|Ufone
|Zong
|Telenor
|Mobile Broadband 3G
|Ufone
|Zong
|Jazz
|4G
|Jazz
|Zong
|Ufone
|Voice
|Jazz
|Zong
|Ufone
|SMS
|Ufone
|Jazz
|Zong