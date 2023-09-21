How US Infiltrated Huawei Servers Since 2009: Check Out Details

China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) recently revealed that the U.S. intelligence agency National Security Agency has infiltrated Huawei servers since 2009. China revealed all the information regarding the US invasion of Huawei’s servers in an article published on the social media platform WeChat. Moreover, China revealed that the U.S. Office of Tailored Access Operation (TAO), an affiliate of the NSA conducted continuous monitoring and helped in the invasion. Reports claim that the US made multiple approaches to surveil and steal data from other countries. The US took this step days after its spyware, SecondDate, was identified in cyberattacks against China’s Northwestern Polytechnical University.

China Reveals US Invasion Of Huawei Servers In An Article

China reveals that the TAO carried out tens of thousands of malicious cyberattacks on China’s network targets. As a result, they controlled several network devices and stole a large amount of high-value data. MSS stated:

The cases of cyberattacks and secret theft conducted by the U.S. have shown the disgusting tactics of the “Empire of Hacking” in maintaining “cyber hegemony,”

The U.S. intelligence agencies carried out large-scale cyberattacks with the help of cyberweapons including Bvp4, Quantum, FoxAcid, and Hive. The US carried out cyberattacks and espionage operations over 10 years against 45 countries using these weapons. In addition to that, the U.S. government also took advantage of laws such as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. It usually forces technology companies to plant backdoors in their gadgets, software, or applications to steal data from end users worldwide. It also forces them to embed malicious code or attack via loopholes.

For instance, the company X-Mode sold location data gathered from apps to parties linked to U.S. military contractors and intelligence agencies. In addition, there was a company named Anomaly Six, involved in monitoring the movements of billions of phones around the world by embedding covert software development kits, or SDKs, in common apps. The company collected all the data and sold it to the U.S. government.