Check out How You Can Now See any Federal Law Via your Smartphone?

There are a number of times when you want to learn about a certain federal law pertaining to property, crime, etc. To help people find those laws in the palm of their hands, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has launched a new website that enables users to check all the federal laws. The new website has given the title ‘Pakistan Code.’ There is also an application for the website that is available for both Android & iOS platforms.

Main Purpose of Pakistan Code:

The main aim of the Pakistan Code is to make federal laws easily accessible to the general public, judges, lawyers, litigants, law students, and researchers at any time through their smartphones.

The federal laws available on the app include criminal laws, medical laws, and civil laws, along with many others. Moreover, even century-old laws are also available on the platform. As per a source, Pakistan Code is currently comprised of 900+ Federal Laws from 1839 to date.

Additionally, the website also contains the Constitution of Pakistan, Rules of Business, and much more. On the other hand, the app includes a QR Code for quick traceability of Federal Laws. It has watermarked, proofread, and reviewed laws as well.

Stringent cyber security measures have also been placed in line with the directions of NTISB to prevent cyber-attacks.

The Prime Minister of Shahbaz Sharif praised Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Parliamentary Secretary Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, and Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbarfor for their commitment and devotion to the Pakistan Code website and apps. Furthermore, the premier said that the launch of the Pakistan Code app is a historic moment paving the way for the digitization of laws in the country.

