Jazz is Pakistan’s one of the fast internet service providers. The company has introduced a variety of packages for its Prepaid and Postpaid customers. Jazz has brought different internet packages for its Postpaid customers. In this article, we have come up with different Jazz Postpaid Internet bundles.

Check Out Jazz Postpaid Internet Bundles

Bundle Volume Price Monthly Streamer 2 GB Rs.250 Monthly WhatsApp 5 GB Rs.75 Monthly Premium 5 GB Rs.500 Monthly Supreme 14 GB Rs.800 Monthly Super 24 GB Rs.1,020 Monthly Ultimate 50 GB Rs.1,870

See Also: Jazz Offers ​Lowest Call Rates to the UK, USA and Canada Users

How to Avail the Bundles:

To subscribe to any of these bundles, Jazz users can dial *443#

Terms and Conditions:

Subscribe to Super 4G bundles by dialing *443#

Above internet bundles are available for Jazz postpaid consumer packages only.

Data Base rate of Rs 2+Tax/MB will apply upon consumption of bundle and package incentives

Data charges will not apply after data consumption of Rs. 2000 on Pay as you Use (FUP is applicable).

Customers can only subscribe to a single data bundle at a time. Already subscribed bundle will be replaced with the new bundle subscription.

Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA

All bundles renew automatically

Add-ons are not automatically renewed

The charging system reserves certain proportion of available data volume in MBs of your package against opening/accessing of each application/website on the device, therefore, the simultaneous opening/accessing of multiple applications and/or websites may result in reserving all your available data volume in MBs of your package and may start charging on base rate of your package

Government Taxes apply

Check Also: Jazz Internet Packages