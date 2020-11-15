Check Out Jazz Postpaid Internet Bundles
Jazz is Pakistan’s one of the fast internet service providers. The company has introduced a variety of packages for its Prepaid and Postpaid customers. Jazz has brought different internet packages for its Postpaid customers. In this article, we have come up with different Jazz Postpaid Internet bundles.
|Bundle
|Volume
|Price
|Monthly Streamer
|2 GB
|Rs.250
|Monthly WhatsApp
|5 GB
|Rs.75
|Monthly Premium
|5 GB
|Rs.500
|Monthly Supreme
|14 GB
|Rs.800
|Monthly Super
|24 GB
|Rs.1,020
|Monthly Ultimate
|50 GB
|Rs.1,870
How to Avail the Bundles:
- To subscribe to any of these bundles, Jazz users can dial *443#
Terms and Conditions:
- Subscribe to Super 4G bundles by dialing *443#
- Above internet bundles are available for Jazz postpaid consumer packages only.
- Data Base rate of Rs 2+Tax/MB will apply upon consumption of bundle and package incentives
- Data charges will not apply after data consumption of Rs. 2000 on Pay as you Use (FUP is applicable).
- Customers can only subscribe to a single data bundle at a time. Already subscribed bundle will be replaced with the new bundle subscription.
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- All bundles renew automatically
- Add-ons are not automatically renewed
- The charging system reserves certain proportion of available data volume in MBs of your package against opening/accessing of each application/website on the device, therefore, the simultaneous opening/accessing of multiple applications and/or websites may result in reserving all your available data volume in MBs of your package and may start charging on base rate of your package
- Government Taxes apply
