Check Out Nayatel Connect Packages For Peshawar
Nayatel is one of Pakistan’s leading internet service providers. The operator only works in four major cities of Pakistan – Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services to individual as well as to organizations. Previously, I have told you about Nayatel’s internet plans for its users in Peshawar. In this article, I have covered the Connect packages Nayatel offers to the corporates in Peshawar.
Package
Bandwidth
Downloads
Price
Validity
|Connect 650
|20 Mbps
|650 GB
|Rs. 9,999
|30 days
|Connect 890
|25 Mbps
|890 GB
|Rs. 13,900
|30 days
|Connect 1250
|25 Mbps
|1250 GB
|Rs. 19,900
|30 days
|Connect 1560
|30 Mbps
|1560 GB
|Rs. 25,900
|30 days
|Connect 1650
|30 Mbps
|1650 GB
|Rs. 32,500
|30 days
|Connect 1850
|35 Mbps
|1850 GB
|Rs. 35,900
|30 days
Terms and Conditions:
- To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.
- Once allowed volume is utilized, additional usage will be charged as per prevailing rates.
- Or volume packages – Extra GB’s can be purchased via the customer portal.
- Any unused volume will be carried forward to next month.
- Customers will be able to transfer/receive volume through Volume Transfer facility.
- In case more than 1 connection is required on one ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales.
- Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (from Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.
- In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice.
