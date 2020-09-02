Nayatel is one of Pakistan’s leading internet service providers. The operator only works in four major cities of Pakistan – Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services to individual as well as to organizations. Previously, I have told you about Nayatel’s internet plans for its users in Peshawar. In this article, I have covered the Connect packages Nayatel offers to the corporates in Peshawar.

Check Out Nayatel Connect Packages For Peshawar

Package Bandwidth Downloads Price Validity Connect 650 20 Mbps 650 GB Rs. 9,999 30 days Connect 890 25 Mbps 890 GB Rs. 13,900 30 days Connect 1250 25 Mbps 1250 GB Rs. 19,900 30 days Connect 1560 30 Mbps 1560 GB Rs. 25,900 30 days Connect 1650 30 Mbps 1650 GB Rs. 32,500 30 days Connect 1850 35 Mbps 1850 GB Rs. 35,900 30 days

Terms and Conditions: