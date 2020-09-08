Nayatel brings Student Packages keeping in mind the need for the students at a very economical price. The company is famous for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Previously, I have told you about the Nayatel Internet Bundles for the users in Faisalabad with unlimited data. In this article, I will tell you the Nayatel Student Packages for its users in Faisalabad. There are other packages based on your need.

Check Out Nayatel Student Packages for Faisalabad Users

Package Bandwidth Downloads Price Validity Home Unlimited 5 Mbps Unlimited Rs.1,330 30 days Home 100 7/7 7 Mbps 100 GB 8 AM- 8 PM Rs. 1,330 30 days

Terms and Conditions: