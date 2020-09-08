Check Out Nayatel Student Packages for Faisalabad Users

Nayatel Student Packages

Nayatel brings Student Packages keeping in mind the need for the students at a very economical price. The company is famous for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Previously, I have told you about the Nayatel Internet Bundles for the users in Faisalabad with unlimited data. In this article, I will tell you the Nayatel Student Packages for its users in Faisalabad. There are other packages based on your need.

Package
Bandwidth
Downloads
Price
Validity
Home Unlimited5 MbpsUnlimitedRs.1,33030 days
Home 100 7/7 7 Mbps100 GB 8 AM- 8 PMRs. 1,33030 days

Terms and Conditions:

  • To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.
  • Once allowed volume is utilized, additional usage will be charged as per prevailing rates.
  • Or volume packages – Extra GB’s can be purchased via the customer portal.
  • Any unused volume will be carried forward to next month.
  • Customers will be able to transfer/receive volume through Volume Transfer facility.
  • In case more than 1 connection is required on one ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales.
  • Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (from Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.
  • In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice.

