Check out Nayatel Unlimited Internet Bundles For Users in Peshawar

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Aug 26, 2020
1 minute read
Nayatel Unlimited Internet Bundles Peshawar

In my previous article, I have told you guys about the unlimited internet packages of Nayatel for Twin cities and Faisalabad. Today, I come up with the Nayatel Unlimited Internet Bundles For Users in Peshawar. There are a total of five packages based on the users’ need.  There are other packages as well for Peshawar users, but here I focus on the unlimited ones.

Here are the details of all the packages.

Package
Bandwidth
Downloads
Price
Validity
Unlimited 55 Mbpsunlimited1,19930 days
Unlimited 88 Mbpsunlimited1,49930 days
Unlimited 1212 Mbpsunlimited1,59930 days
Unlimited 1515 Mbpsunlimited1,79930 days
Unlimited 2020 Mbpsunlimited2,49930 days

Terms and Conditions:

  • To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.
  • Customers will not be able to transfer/receive volume through any means for Unlimited Packages.
  • In case more than 1 connection is required on a single ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales
  • Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (via Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.
  • Limit Lock is not applicable on unlimited packages.
  • In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice
  • Government taxes applicable

For More Details Please Visit: Nayatel

