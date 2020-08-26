Check out Nayatel Unlimited Internet Bundles For Users in Peshawar
In my previous article, I have told you guys about the unlimited internet packages of Nayatel for Twin cities and Faisalabad. Today, I come up with the Nayatel Unlimited Internet Bundles For Users in Peshawar. There are a total of five packages based on the users’ need. There are other packages as well for Peshawar users, but here I focus on the unlimited ones.
Here are the details of all the packages.
Package
Bandwidth
Downloads
Price
Validity
|Unlimited 5
|5 Mbps
|unlimited
|1,199
|30 days
|Unlimited 8
|8 Mbps
|unlimited
|1,499
|30 days
|Unlimited 12
|12 Mbps
|unlimited
|1,599
|30 days
|Unlimited 15
|15 Mbps
|unlimited
|1,799
|30 days
|Unlimited 20
|20 Mbps
|unlimited
|2,499
|30 days
Terms and Conditions:
- To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.
- Customers will not be able to transfer/receive volume through any means for Unlimited Packages.
- In case more than 1 connection is required on a single ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales
- Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (via Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.
- Limit Lock is not applicable on unlimited packages.
- In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice
- Government taxes applicable
For More Details Please Visit: Nayatel