In my previous article, I have told you guys about the unlimited internet packages of Nayatel for Twin cities and Faisalabad. Today, I come up with the Nayatel Unlimited Internet Bundles For Users in Peshawar. There are a total of five packages based on the users’ need. There are other packages as well for Peshawar users, but here I focus on the unlimited ones.

Check out Nayatel Unlimited Internet Bundles For Users in Peshawar

Here are the details of all the packages.

Package Bandwidth Downloads Price Validity Unlimited 5 5 Mbps unlimited 1,199 30 days Unlimited 8 8 Mbps unlimited 1,499 30 days Unlimited 12 12 Mbps unlimited 1,599 30 days Unlimited 15 15 Mbps unlimited 1,799 30 days Unlimited 20 20 Mbps unlimited 2,499 30 days

Terms and Conditions:

To avail full speed of your package via Wi-Fi, additional access point might be required.

Customers will not be able to transfer/receive volume through any means for Unlimited Packages.

In case more than 1 connection is required on a single ONT, a special request needs to be put forth via sales

Customers having 2 connections on one ONT and availing Unlimited Bundle on one connection will need special approval (via Sales) for Unlimited Bundle on second connection.

Limit Lock is not applicable on unlimited packages.

In case of any misuse of Nayatel Connection, the company holds right to terminate services without prior notice

Government taxes applicable

For More Details Please Visit: Nayatel