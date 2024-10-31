Check out New Performance Tracking Features in YouTube Studio

YouTube has announced new updates for its Studio app, enhancing content performance insights and adding more AI-driven features. Starting with the ‘Content’ tab, YouTube is revamping it in the Studio app to make it simpler for content creators to measure the impact of different content formats. “We’re revamping the ‘Content’ tab to better meet the needs of creators of all sizes and formats,” YouTube shared.

The “Content” tab in the app now shows all content types—videos, Shorts, Live, and Playlists—in one place, each organized on its shelf. In addition, the new layout enables a list view for each format by clicking “View all” on each shelf. Meanwhile, a “Scheduled” filter chip will only show up if there is scheduled content, making the layout more friendly and leaving more space for key stats such as “Views” and “Likes.”

Shorts currently generate a staggering “70 billion views daily,” marking it a high-reach medium for content creators. YouTube wants creators to see these impacts more directly and hopes this emphasis will encourage more focus on Shorts.

For managing comments, YouTube is renaming the “Comments” tab to “Community.” This updated tab will reveal key audience metrics such as “comment counts” and “returning viewer stats.” This implies that content creators can now handle comments directly in YouTube Studio without switching to the main YouTube app.

These new updates will be available to all content creators in the upcoming weeks, giving them simpler tools to analyze content and engage with their audience.

