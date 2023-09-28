Check Out Powerful Camera Upgrades Of Google Pixel 8 Series

We are quite excited about the Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro Launch. Both smartphones promise some powerful camera upgrades. However, according to the latest reports, the vanilla Google Pixel 8 will not only miss out on some of the advanced hardware features of the Pro model but also, on some powerful software improvements. Recently, an official-looking promo video for the Pixel 8 series surfaced online along with claimed screenshots of the forthcoming Google Store pages for the unreleased smartphones.

Google Pixel 8 Series Is Tipped To Come With A Powerful Camera Setup

The promo video shows several unseen camera features coming to the Pixel 8 series. In addition, it also confirms several earlier leaks, including Night Sight mode for video, “Best Take” photo merging, and a new Audio Eraser function for eliminating distracting background noises. Now, let’s jump to the new features.

Video Boost

The first one is Video Boost which will deliver “a smoother view” for video recording. It seems to provide much more than a mere smoothing effect. The promo video highlights a section of unpleasantly dark and shaky footage. It becomes not only fully stabilized but also much brighter and clearer just with the touch of a button. According to the reports, this feature will automatically adjust color, lighting, stabilization, and graininess to make every moment more cinematic. It will arrive “soon” after launch. You will be able to implement it via the Google Photos app.

Night Sight Mode for Video