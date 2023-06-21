Check Out the Best Pakistani Universities in Top 200 Asia University Rankings 2023

Universities play a vital role in the building professional career of an individual. It allows you to develop proficiencies and gather knowledge that helps you in almost all aspects of life. However, there is a difference in the quality of the education that each university offers. Even if we only talk about Asia, there are thousands of universities spanning from Turkey to Japan. There are different bodies that rank these universities on the basis of quality of education and one such institution is Times Higher Education (THE). Recently, the institution has published the 11th edition of THE’s (Times Higher Education) Asia University Rankings. A total of 669 universities were ranked from 31 Asian countries. Impressively, ten universities from Pakistan were ranked in the top 200 list while a total of 29 universities were ranked in overall rankings.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 universities of Pakistan that came into the top 200 rankings in THE’s Asia University Rankings 2023.

University Ranking Quaid-i-Azam University 98 University of Management and Technology 116 Government College University Faisalabad 136 University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila 142 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 149 COMSATS University Islamabad 174 International Islamic University, Islamabad 177 Hazara University Mansehra 181 University of Malakand 186 Riphah International University 196

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that the majority of the varsities in THE ranking come from Japan that was followed by China, India, Iran & Turkey. I’m sure that you might be curious about the top 10 universities in the overall rankings. So, let’s take a look at the top 10 universities of Asia ranked by Times Higher Education.

Ranking University Name Country 1 Tsinghua University China 2 Peking University China 3 National University of Singapore Singapore 4 University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 5 Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Singapore 6 Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong 7 The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong 8 The University of Tokyo Japan 9 Fudan University China 10 Shanghai Jiao Tong University China

How does ranking take place?

The ranking takes place by analyzing the citation scores. A citation score evaluates the quality of a university’s research by measuring how many times other scholars around the globe cite their published work. These scores are witnessing rapid growth in Asia if we compare them to other parts of the world, which is a pretty positive sign.

