Check out the Specifications of Upcoming Infinix Smart 8 Pro

It seems that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix has plans to launch a pro version of the Smart 8. It was confirmed after the Smart 8 Pro specs surfaced on the Google Play Console listing, giving us an idea of the new phone. If we take about the features, the new listing shows an octa-core chip with a 2.3GHz boost for four of its Cortex-A53 cores, with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. Moreover, the smartphone will be equipped with an Imagination PowerVR GE8320 GPU, along with 3GB of RAM. The operating system of the upcoming phone will be Android 13.

The listing also reveals a display with a resolution of 720×1612 and a screen density of 320 DPI. While we still don’t know about other specs like cameras and battery, let’s take a look at the detailed specs of the Smart 8 to see if we can draw out any similarities.

Infinix Smart 8 Specifications

Feature Specification Processor Unisoc T606 Graphics Mali G57 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB (Expandable up to 2TB via microSD card) Operating System Android 13 (Go Edition) with XOS 13 custom skin Display 6.6-inch IPS LCD Refresh Rate 90Hz Touch Sampling 180Hz Peak Brightness 500 nits Camera Setup (Back) Dual-lens setup: 13MP main sensor, AI-powered companion Selfie Camera 8MP (Punch-hole cutout) Special Feature “Magic Ring” inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Charging Speed 10W Biometric Option Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

We don’t know the exact launch date of the Infinix Smart 8 Pro; however, based on its past trajectory, we can anticipate the phone to get launched in the next couple of months.

Also read:

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone Shipments