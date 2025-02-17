Check Out the Full List of Huawei Devices Supporting Air Gesture File Transfer

Huawei is expanding the reach of its HarmonyOS NEXT Air Gesture File Transfer feature, bringing it to more devices beyond the Mate 70, Pura 70, and Mate 60 series. This innovative tool allows users to share files seamlessly between devices using simple hand gestures, eliminating the need for traditional file-sharing apps.

What is Huawei Air Gesture File Transfer?

The Air Gesture File Transfer feature offers a futuristic and intuitive way to send files between Huawei devices. Instead of using apps or wired connections, users can perform a grabbing gesture to capture an image, document, or other media and then release it onto another compatible device. The transfer takes place within seconds, making file-sharing more convenient and efficient.

This feature was first introduced with the Huawei Mate 70 series and was later made available to Mate X6 users. Following the HarmonyOS NEXT Beta update, Huawei extended support for the tool to Pura 70 and Mate 60 series devices. Now, the company is further expanding this capability to additional models.

New Devices Receiving Air Gesture File Transfer

Huawei has started rolling out the HarmonyOS NEXT 5.0.0.126 public beta, which includes this gesture-based file-sharing feature. The update is being released in phases and is currently available for the following models:

Huawei Mate 70 series

Huawei Pura 70 series

Huawei Mate 60 series

Huawei Nova 12 Ultra

Huawei Nova 12 Ultra Star Edition

Huawei Mate X6

Huawei Pocket 2

Huawei Mate X5

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2024 edition)

In addition, Huawei has confirmed that the Nova 13 series, standard Nova 12, Nova 12 Pro, and several other devices will receive the Air Gesture File Transfer tool in upcoming HarmonyOS NEXT updates.

Rollout and Future Expansion

For now, the 5.0.0.126 update is primarily rolling out to smartphones. However, Huawei plans to expand its availability to more tablets in the coming months. Since the update is being released in batches, some eligible users may receive it earlier than others.

Huawei continues to enhance its HarmonyOS NEXT ecosystem by introducing innovative features aimed at improving user experience. The Air Gesture File Transfer is just one of the many AI-powered additions that make file sharing faster, more seamless, and more futuristic.

To ensure your device gets the latest enhancements, keep your HarmonyOS NEXT software up to date by regularly checking for updates in the Settings app. This will allow you to enjoy new features, security improvements, and performance optimizations as they become available.

With Huawei’s continued efforts in advancing gesture-based interactions, the Air Gesture File Transfer feature is set to redefine how users share content between devices. More expansions are expected soon, making HarmonyOS NEXT an even more compelling platform for Huawei users.

See Also: Huawei Enjoy 70X: A Mid-Range Marvel with 6,100mAh Battery