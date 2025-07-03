Check out the List of Top Mobile Manufacturing Companies in Pakistan (Jan–May 2025)

Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing sector continues its upward momentum in 2025, with Infinix and VGO TEL leading the charge in locally assembled units. According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), mobile phone assembly remained strong during the first five months (January–May) of 2025, driven by increasing demand and supportive industrial policies.

The updated PTA chart shows Infinix at the top with 1.34 million units assembled locally, closely followed by VGO TEL with 1.33 million units. itel secured the third position with 1.07 million handsets, maintaining its strong presence in Pakistan’s low- to mid-range phone market.

Other major players in local manufacturing include vivo with 0.96 million, Samsung at 0.67 million, and Redmi with 0.65 million units. G’FIVE, TECNO, NOKIA, and X Mobile also featured in the top ten, each producing between 0.50 to 0.64 million units in the five-month period.

This continued shift toward local manufacturing reflects the success of Pakistan’s Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, which encourages global and regional brands to assemble phones domestically. It not only reduces dependency on imports but also promotes job creation, technology transfer, and price stability for consumers.

Despite global economic challenges, mobile phone assembly in Pakistan remains resilient, supported by rising smartphone adoption and a strong consumer base. PTA data also shows that smartphones now make up 67% of active mobile devices on local networks, while 2G phones account for 33%.

Top Mobile Brands Assembled in Pakistan (Jan–May 2025)

Brand Units Assembled (Million) Infinix 1.34 VGO TEL 1.33 itel 1.07 vivo 0.96 Samsung 0.67 Redmi 0.65 G’FIVE 0.64 TECNO 0.62 NOKIA 0.52 X Mobile 0.50

With strong local production figures and a growing digital ecosystem, Pakistan’s mobile industry is set to expand further in the months ahead.