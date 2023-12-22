Check out the new Medication Tracking features of Samsung Health App

The tech giant Samsung has included a new medication-tracking feature in its Health app. As per the sources, the new feature will be rolled out in the United States later this week. The functionality will surely be launched globally, but we are not sure about the exact launch date. Samsung has collaborated with Elsevier (a medical content specialist) to offer reliable information in the app.

How does the new medication tracking feature work?

The new feature allows users to set reminders for taking their medicines and request refills from the concerned doctor. These reminders can differ in intensity depending on the prescription. For acute medications, a strong reminder activates a full-screen alert with a loud tone on their smartphone. For less important medicines, the reminder is shown as simple pop-up notifications. On the other hand, Galaxy Watch users can also receive similar reminders on their wrists. In addition, when users introduce a new medication to the app, they can record details such as the pill’s appearance, prescribed dose, and assigned time to take the dose. The new health app also provides information regarding how to use the drug along with its potential side effects, including warnings about interactions with other medications.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the new tool competes with apps such as GoodRx and Apple’s Medication app. To use the new feature, users will need a smartphone running Android 8.0 or higher and the Samsung Health app version 6.26 or later. Still, availability may vary depending on the smartphone.

