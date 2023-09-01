Check out the OxygenOS 14 Launch Date & Compatible OnePlus Phones!

The latest Android 14 OS is going to launch this month and different smartphone companies are looking forward to releasing their latest Android skins based on the latest version of Android. In this regard, the famous smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus has announced the launch date for Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

The company claims that the OxygenOS 14 will be one of the first Android skins to be rolled out based on Android 14. The new update is also going to introduce what OnePlus calls the “Trinity Engine” — a proprietary performance platform. Furthermore, according to OnePlus,

Six underlying technologies make up the Trinity Engine, including CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. Combined, these technologies are expected to deliver power consumption efficiency, better multi-tasking capability, and more enduring fast and smooth experience.

The company has stated that the stable update equipped with the latest version of Android will probably be available for use on September 25. Meanwhile, as there is no exact date announced by Google for Android 14, there is a possibility that the OxygenOS 14 launch may also get delayed.

Here is the list of OnePlus smartphones that are going to receive the OxygenOS 14:

OnePlus 11

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10 Pro (soon to follow).

Also read: